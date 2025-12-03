Man fatally stabbed in Gambier area; one person assisting police

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the Gambier area early this morning.

Superintendent Sheria King said officers were alerted shortly after 7am when Police Control received a call about a man found unresponsive off Fernander Road.

Responding officers discovered an adult male in his early 30s, a resident of the area, with lacerations to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information into this matter to please contact the police to assist us in investigating this matter,” Supt King said. “We don’t have a motive for this incident. An individual is assisting us with the investigation.”

Killarney MP and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis visited the scene and said he and his constituents have full confidence in the police’s ability to investigate the matter.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Department or Crime Stoppers.