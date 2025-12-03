Modest inflation increase in July

Prices paid by Bahamian consumers remained relatively stable in July with inflation increasing by just 0.6 percent compared to the prior month and by 1.3 percent year-over-year.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI), in unveiling a July inflation report that measures the overall change in prices, confirmed that the inflation rate increased by 0.6 percent during the month compared to June.

“This change reflects the movement in the average price of goods and services purchased by consumers during this period. This July 2025 increase followed an increase between the months of May 2025 and June 2025,” the Institute said.

“On a month-to-month basis, the major increases by groups were recorded in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.2 percent); health (1.3 percent); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.2 percent).”

As for the year-over-year, or trailing 12-month inflation rate, the consumer price index (CPI) for July increased by 1.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

The Institute said “The major categories that registered increases included furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance (10 percent); health (4.2 percent); and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.7 percent). Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 2.9 percent when compared to this same period last year.”