Nursing home owner denies suicide claim, says resident cut himself shaving

THE proprietor of a Soldier Road nursing home is disputing a police report that an 80-year-old resident attempted suicide, insisting the man simply cut himself while shaving — something she said he routinely does on his own.

Patricia Moxey, who runs Pat’s Senior Citizen Nursing Home and Daycare Centre, said the incident “was put out of proportion” and did not happen as described.

“It was put out wrongly,” she claimed. “People get frustrated and then they get excited. It was nothing like it was said. Absolutely nothing. I hope you will correct that for me.

“He shaves himself. The nurse weren’t there when he was shaving himself.”

She said the resident is mentally capable of shaving himself, has been at the home for six to seven months, and has never shown signs of self-harm.

Police, however, said officers were told the man was found around 7am on Monday with injuries to his left wrist that were suspected to be self-inflicted with a sharp object. Medical personnel assessed him at the home and determined the injuries were superficial. A specialist is expected to carry out a further evaluation.

A student nurse told The Tribune she was caring for the man that morning when she noticed the “nip”.

The discovery occurred during the residents’ usual morning routine, when staff assist with bathing, breakfast and medication.

The nurse said she checked the wound, ensured nothing was lodged in it, applied pressure to stop the bleeding and bandaged it. She said then reported the matter to the head nurse and emergency services were called. She said she only learned yesterday that police were investigating it as an attempted suicide.

She described the man as “really nice”, alert, in his right frame of mind, and regularly visited by family. He remains under close monitoring.

Ms Moxey said the man has since returned to the home and is resting comfortably. She suggested the nurse who made the initial call may have “overreacted”.

Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King said the classification is based on the ongoing investigation, but urged anyone with additional information to come forward.