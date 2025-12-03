Two arrested at LPIA in seizure of nearly $90K

TWO men were arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday after officers seized nearly $90,000 in undeclared cash in two separate incidents.

The first incident happened shortly before 8am, when police, working with Airport Authority officials, searched a man who appeared suspicious while checking in for a flight to Haiti. Officers reportedly found $43,000 in cash that had not been declared. The 43-year-old Haitian national was taken into custody, and the money was seized. He is assisting police with investigations.

The second incident occurred shortly before 1pm, when Airport Division officers, acting on information, arrested a 52-year-old US citizen after they found $46,748 in cash that was not declared.