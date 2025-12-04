Downtown Nassau hotel names general manager

The Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has named Shyam Lalu as its new general manager.

With more than 15 years of hospitality leadership experience across multiple brands and destinations, he will oversee all aspects of the resort’s operations, including guest services, food and beverage, accommodations and team development.

“My top responsibility is to support everyone in the hotel - from department leaders all the way to our cooks, bussers and room attendants,” said Mr Lalu. “My goal is to ensure guests have a fantastic and memorable stay, while also helping our team grow and reach the next level.”

The Margaritaville Beach Resort, in a statement, said Mr Lalu’s plans for the resort in 2026 focus on elevating both guest experiences and community engagement. He aims to expand the resort’s entertainment and activity offerings for both overnight guests and day visitors, including those visiting Fins Up Waterpark, the resort’s restaurants and the St Somewhere spa.

The resort added that he will also work closely with its chefs and culinary team to reimagine and refresh all food and beverage offerings - from the dishes at JWB Steak and Seafood to the casual and locally-inspired Vacation Café.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Shyam’s experience and insight joining us at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau,” added Shirlen Godet, marketing manager for the property. “His impressive background, leadership style and genuine enthusiasm for hospitality make him an incredible asset to our team and to our guests.”

A graduate of the Collins College of Hospitality Management at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, the Southern California native has experience in accounting, front desk operations and food and beverage as well as management roles.

His career has spanned hospitality brands including Hyatt, the Ritz-Carlton, and Hilton. Mr Lalu’s experience includes serving as director of food and beverage at Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona, Arizona, and assistant director of food and beverage at The Ritz-Carlton Maui and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

He later transitioned into full-scale hotel operations with Aimbridge Hospitality, a hospitality management company, serving as general manager in Dallas and Los Angeles before joining Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau.