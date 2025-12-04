RICK FOX: Let Love Rule

By RICK FOX

I have been in public life long enough to understand politics, personalities, and pressure.

I am not surprised that a politician seeking attention would publicly claim he didn't know I was Bahamian. What alarms me deeply is that the Minister of Tourism chose to send a demoralizing message to the next generation of Bahamians who aspire to come home, contribute, serve, and use their global success to elevate the brand of The Bahamas for all of us.

What is he telling them: that the moment they speak up, challenge the status quo, or call for accountability, their citizenship too can suddenly be "questioned," their loyalty "doubted," their contribution "erased"? If that is the precedent he is setting, then this is not a personal attack on me, it is a threat to our country's future.

Three Decades of Global Value Grounded in Bahamian Pride

If a lifetime of work, decades of service, and billions in measurable value can be dismissed or distorted for political convenience, then what does that signal to the young Bahamians watching?

My work across professional sports, Hollywood, global business, climate tech, entrepreneurship, innovation, and diplomacy has arguably generated measurable results that can be substantiated through globally recognized standards that evaluate a brand's individual impact on a country.

The Prime Minister understood this when he appointed me Ambassador-at-Large.

As an astute and responsible leader, he did his homework. He validated my contributions, and he continues to celebrate the value of leveraging Bahamians with global reach.

A Leader Who Understood the Assignment

The late Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, the former PLP Minister of Tourism, understood the importance of global representation. He didn't cast doubt on Bahamians who served; he empowered them.

He included me at the forefront of a four-year global tourism campaign, including a Super Bowl television and print campaign seen by more than 110 million people.

He understood that Bahamian excellence strengthens The Bahamas.

Where Leadership Should Know Better

Of all the people sitting in positions of power, the Minister of Tourism should be the first to understand the value of global Bahamian ambassadors. His ministry depends on it. Our national brand depends on it.

When the leader responsible for promoting The Bahamas abroad chooses instead to undermine any Bahamian who elevates the country's image, it becomes more than a political moment; it becomes a failure of responsibility and introduces a credibility gap. Those who profit from division will always try to shift the conversation.

Any Minister who publicly diminishes Bahamians that elevate the nation globally not only damages our nation's brand but also erodes the credibility of the office they hold.

The larger issue as I see it is our leaders still have not answered the fundamental questions Bahamians are asking about transparency, voter apathy, or the more than 2,500 missing or newly registered voters who appeared or disappeared in Golden Isles over the last four years.

I have been consistent and clear:

Our democracy needs strengthening.

Our elections need full transparency.

And Bahamians deserve security to vote without financial recourse and with total confidence that the secrecy of their ballot is protected and counted accurately.

Live-streaming of the election process from ballot boxes to vote counting would be a major step forward in restoring voter trust. When speaking about voter apathy, it isn't to blame the tired, weary, and disenfranchised voter it is to incite hope and inspire all Bahamians that the system that is failing us can be restored.

These questions remain unanswered. Today I challenge all Ministers, especially the Minister who challenged my citizenship, to declare where they stand on these issues. Answering the following questions would be the first step in showing that they have the capacity to put country before party:

Where do you stand on streaming the election process?

Where do you stand on a National Day of Civic Duty to make it possible for all Bahamians to vote safely and securely?

Will you commit to address any additional issues that reduce voters' faith in the integrity of our elections before the next national election is called?

Our Democracy Is on the Line.

Elections are the heartbeat of our nation and a global measure of our democratic strength.

Moving toward the 2026 General Election without addressing the flaws exposed in the recent by-election is unacceptable.

Bahamians deserve transparency before we ask them to cast another vote.

Accountability, integrity, and respect must guide us forward.

The next generation is watching!

Let our love for The Bahamas rule.