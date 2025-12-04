Rolle showcases aviation carbon tech in Barcelona

QUINCY Rolle, Chief Executive Officer of Tribune Digital Labs, speaks at the S&P Global Commodity Carbon Markets Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

Rolle is part of a delegation from the Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network (BACSWN), a local company engaged in live flight tracking, crash search and rescue coordination, and advanced realtime meteorological weather services.

The company has a related focus on the detection, assessment, and real-time calculation of US-certified aviation carbon emissions by users operating within The Bahamas’ sovereign archipelagic territory.

Mr Rolle, as chief project developer, has been tasked with the development of the groundbreaking programming, which combines BACSWN’s IP with the products and services of its strategic partners, such as the US National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Commenting on his participation at the global forum, Mr Rolle said: “Our aviation-based carbon credits platform offers a powerful tool to reduce the environmental impact of air travel, particularly in the airspace of island nations like The Bahamas, which are highly sensitive to the ever-increasing effects of global climate change.”