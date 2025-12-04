Top airline activates its tie-up with Bahamasair

Bahamasair yesterday confirmed that a premier global airline has activated its interline partnership with the national flag carrier so that its passengers can enjoy improved connectivity to this country.

In a statement, Bahamasair said the partnership with Emirates enables the latter to expand its reach in the Caribbean with its customers able to connect to two Bahamian destinations - Nassau/Paradise Island and Freeport - via the national flag carrier’s Florida gateways.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said: “This partnership makes one thing clear: The Bahamas is a world class destination. Emirates’ decision strengthens Bahamasair, extends our global aviation reach and delivers strategic access with real economic impact.”

The interline partnership came into effect following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both airlines in June. Emirates’ customers can book an entire journey from across its network to Orlando or Miami, and then connect to Nassau or Freeport with a single ticket and additional benefits including a single baggage policy for both airlines.

Miami and Orlando are among the 12 US destinations that Emirates currently flies to. It serves Miami with daily flights using its retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft featuring four cabin classes, along with five-weekly flights to Orlando. From the two Florida gateways, customers can use the services of Bahamasair to reach this nation.

Earlier this year, Emirates also signed an MoU with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas to jointly promote tourism to this nation.