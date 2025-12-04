US Ambassador Herschel Walker arrives in Nassau

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FOURTEEN years after the United States last had a permanent ambassador in The Bahamas, US Ambassador-Designate Herschel Walker arrived yesterday for an official welcome at Jet Nassau, marking the end of a diplomatic gap that had spanned three presidential administrations.

Mr Walker, 63, stepped off the plane alongside wife Julie and their golden retriever, Duke. They were greeted by Foreign Affairs Director General Jerusa Ali and acting Chief of Protocol Celeste Evans-Williams, as senior US Embassy officials looked on. A small pin bearing the American and Bahamian flags was affixed to his jacket.

Also present was Kimberly Furnish, who has served as Chargé d’Affaires since 2024, who will transition to Deputy Chief of Mission. She and husband Michael Dowgiewicz were among the first to greet the ambassador-designate. In a light personal moment on the tarmac, Mrs Furnish handed Mr Walker a football — a nod to his celebrated athletic career — before fastening the dual-flag pin to his coat as they spoke quietly.

Mr Walker becomes the first US ambassador to The Bahamas since Nicole Avant’s departure in 2011. The official residence, Liberty Overlook, has been readied for occupancy after more than a decade of vacancy.

He was nominated in December 2024 by President Donald Trump, a longtime associate, and confirmed by the US Senate in a 51–47 vote. During his September confirmation hearing, Mr Walker said his priorities would include countering China’s influence in the region, strengthening anti-drug-trafficking efforts with the DEA and regional partners, and encouraging US investment to support Bahamian economic growth.

A household name in American sports, Mr Walker’s career spans college football, the NFL, Olympic bobsledding and mixed martial arts. He also served as the national spokesperson for the Patriot Support Programme, visiting military bases to promote mental health support and share his own experiences. From 2017 to 2021, he co-chaired the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and for more than 18 years he led National Health Through Fitness Day, helping connect fitness advocates with lawmakers.

He later entered national politics, running for the US Senate in Georgia in 2022 as a Republican candidate. His campaign was overshadowed by controversy, including allegations of domestic abuse and claims that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion despite publicly opposing abortion.

Mr Walker’s arrival brings an end to years of unsuccessful nominations. Since Ambassador Avant’s departure, several nominees failed to advance: Cassandra Butts, who died before her hearing; Trump nominees Doug Manchester and William Douglass, whose nominations were withdrawn; and President Biden’s nominee, Calvin Smyre, who never proceeded to confirmation.