Bail for man accused of beating mother of his child

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of beating the mother of his child and breaking her ankle earlier this year.

Prosecutors allege that Omarr Ingraham, 37, beat Aniska Saunders about the body after a verbal altercation turned physical on March 31.

The attack reportedly left the complainant with blunt force trauma to her face and a fractured ankle.

Ingraham pleaded not guilty to a charge of grievous harm before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

Bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm.

Ingraham’s trial begins on February 10, 2026.

Maria Daxon represented the accused, while Inspector K Wilkinson was the prosecutor.