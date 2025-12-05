British High Commissioner urges Bahamas to join global child-care charter during hostel visit

British High Commissioner Smita Rossetti has encouraged The Bahamas to consider signing the Global Charter on Children’s Care Reform, saying the country’s commitment to vulnerable children would be strengthened by joining the international framework.

Mrs Rossetti raised the issue during a pre-Christmas visit to the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel on Wednesday, where she and Mrs Ann-Marie Davis, spouse of the Prime Minister, donated art supplies and stationery for the children.

Both officials described the visit as a shared commitment by The Bahamas and the United Kingdom to protecting vulnerable children.

Mrs Davis said: "In my view, this is one of the institutions where the greatest level of care and support is needed, particularly because many of the children are infants. These early years are the most formative, and the demands on the Hostel extend far beyond daily feeding and basic supplies."

She continued: "The children require constant nurturing, guidance and developmental support. It is essential that we help identify their abilities, address challenges, and provide an environment that encourages growth, learning and emotional stability."

During the visit, the pair met with staff and children, took part in after-school activities, and thanked caregivers for their work supporting infants and young children who rely on the facility for protection and stability.

Mrs Rossetti said: "This joint visit reflects our commitment that each child deserves safety, dignity and a chance to thrive. I am grateful to the [Mrs Davis] for her leadership and commitment in championing the rights of some of the most vulnerable, and to the dedicated caregivers at the Hostel whose work makes a profound difference every day.

"The Hostel is one of several operating in Nassau, including also Ranfurly Homes for Children, all of whom are central ensuring no child faces crisis alone," Mrs Rossetti said.

"The environment that the leadership team and caregivers at the Hotel have created is truly special, with so much warmth and attention, and drawing on the skills of trained teachers and nurses who are now part of the staff team. However, the ongoing needs are clear, and I know the Hostel, as well as other children’s care homes in The Bahamas will welcome private donations of support."

The Children’s Emergency Hostel is a non-profit organisation that cares for children aged 0–12 in need of immediate protection and shelter, providing accommodation, food, clothing and medical care for up to 35 children at a time.

As part of the visit, the children received stationery and art supplies donated by UK-based retailer TG Jones. The company’s supply chain director, Simon Ellison, said the firm was “more than happy to help” after being contacted by the High Commissioner.

The High Commissioner said the Charter, launched earlier this year by UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy while serving as foreign secretary, urges all signatories to invest in families, strengthen protections for vulnerable children, support caregivers, and promote safe, family-based alternative care when appropriate.

Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda have already signed on.