Girl Guides rally against rising gender-based violence

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Grand Bahama District of the Bahamas Girl Guides Association hosted its annual protest rally against gender-based violence on Friday, aiming to raise awareness and empower young girls to speak out.

Nalini Wilson, Guides Leader of the 4th Bahamas Girl Guides, said the event drew a strong turnout of participants committed to confronting what she described as a pervasive issue in Bahamian communities and homes.

Guide leaders, parents and notably several fathers attended the march, demonstrating solidarity with girls and women across the country.

Held in the parking lot of Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, the rally brought together participants dressed in orange — the international colour symbolising hope and a future free of violence against women and girls. Supporters carried anti-violence placards and tied orange ribbons along the school’s fence as a public declaration of their stance.

The rally comes months after a significant national study outlined the extent of gender-based violence in The Bahamas. The study, conducted by Sanigest International for the Ministry of National Security, revealed that one in four women between 18 and 64 has experienced physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.

Of the 272 women who reported physical violence, nearly 65 percent described the abuse as severe, with acts ranging from slapping and choking to threats with weapons. Another 6.6 percent reported being forced to perform degrading sexual acts.

Despite the prevalence of abuse, the study found reporting remains low. Only 19 percent of survivors contacted police, while many instead confided in friends (37 percent) or their mothers (31 percent).

Against this backdrop, Wilson said the Girl Guides’ rally was not only a call for awareness but also a reminder of the need for safer reporting avenues and stronger community support for survivors.