Mitchell welcomes new US Ambassador Herschel Walker

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell yesterday welcomed newly appointed US Ambassador to The Bahamas Herschel Walker during a courtesy meeting ahead of the diplomat’s formal credential presentations.

Mr Mitchell said the meeting marked the beginning of “a new chapter” in the longstanding relationship between the two countries. Ambassador Walker, a former businessman and professional football player, presented the minister with a football, which he autographed.

Mr Mitchell noted that the ambassador has family ties to Long Island and said he offered to accompany him on a visit during his tenure.

Ambassador Walker is expected to present his credentials to Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt and later to Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Mr Mitchell said The Bahamas looks forward to working with the new ambassador and continuing strong bilateral relations throughout his tour of duty.