Officer testifies dad failed to restrain son in fatal incident

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE prosecution yesterday closed its case in the manslaughter by negligence trial of Denargio Thurston, who is accused of causing the death of his two-year-old son after the child became trapped in his car’s power window while being driven along Old Trail Road in August 2023.

Thurston watched from the dock as the Crown called its final witness, Sergeant Deangela Johnson, before Justice Neil Braithwaite.

Prosecutors allege that young Jeremiah Thurston died after his neck was caught in the vehicle's electronic window, and that bystanders had to alert the driver before he realised the child was in distress. By the time the vehicle stopped, the child had died.

The case mirrors the conviction of the boy’s mother, Sabrina Henry, who was sentenced to one year in prison for the same offence after taking a plea deal before Justice Braithwaite in August.

Sergeant Johnson said she interviewed Thurston after the incident. She told the court that the defendant said the child was not buckled in and was not in a child safety seat. She said Thurston told her he did not restrain his son because “the toddler knew how to undo the restraints.”

The witness also said Thurston claimed noise in the moving vehicle prevented him from hearing what was happening to the child. She told the court that Thurston said he had told Jeremiah to sit down four times during the journey and that the child “stuck his head in the window and winded it up.”

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Keith Seymour, Sergeant Johnson said that she believed Thurston was negligent, saying he should have checked on the child regularly while driving.

Mr Seymour suggested his client was just as much a victim of the tragedy and argued it was wrong for him to be charged.

During questioning by prosecutor Timothy Bailey, Sergeant Johnson said the defendant had full control over the vehicle, including its music and window controls, and that he did not indicate whether the child safety lock was active at the time.

The court then viewed footage of the interview, showing the defendant and a female suspect sitting with their heads down.

Prosecutors Timothy Bailey and Karine MacVean appeared for the Crown. Justice Braithwaite will determine the next steps as the defence prepares its case.



