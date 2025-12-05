Traveller loses $38,000 after failing to declare money at LPIA

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN man was fined $1,000 yesterday after admitting he failed to declare that he was travelling to Haiti with more than $40,000.

FanFan Derice, 43, was stopped at LPIA for suspicious behaviour and failed to declare to a Bahamas Customs officer that he was travelling with over $10,000 at around 8am on December 2.

Derice pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to declare before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or risk six months in prison.

While $3,600 was returned to the defendant, the remaining $38,615 was forfeited to the Crown.

Inspector K Wilkinson was the prosecutor.



