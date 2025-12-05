‘Why did he do this?’ - family shock after man found dead

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RELATIVES have spoken of their shock after finding a 61-year-old man dead with a cord around his neck in what police believe is a suicide.

An emotional scene unfolded at the man’s home on T Rose Circle in Westridge yesterday evening. Relatives identified the victim as Arnoldi Simms. They gathered outside the house consoling each other, with some appearing stunned by the news.

One woman said to be the victim’s sister was heard crying out: “Why did he do this? Why did he do this?”

When the body was removed from the house, several broke down in tears. The victim’s daughter, whose birthday was reportedly yesterday, became so distraught she had to be carried away.

Close sources described Mr Simms as a jovial person and said his death was a shock to everyone. Others said he had recently visited the doctor for health concerns.

The family’s cries grew louder as the hearse drove away with the body.

Superintendent Sheria King said police were notified around 12.20pm about the suspected suicide. When officers arrived, they found an adult man in his early 60s hanging from a manhole inside the residence.

“We want to remind the public, the general public, if you're going through a hard time, if you're struggling, if you're depressed, reach out to a trusted individual so that you can get help,” she said. “Family members, again, I say to you to check on your relatives that are going through a hard time regularly. Reach out to someone so that they can get help.”

The Suicide Crisis Centre can be reached at 322-2763.

According to The Tribune’s records, this is the 14th suicide in The Bahamas this year.

The previous reported suicide involved a man believed to be in his early 30s, found by family members in October with a noose around his neck.