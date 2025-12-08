Air Canada launches direct Bahamas flights

Air Canada on Friday launched new non-stop flights from Ottawa and Halifax to Nassau as part of that nation’s surge in travel demand and airlift to The Bahamas.

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, in a statement, said travel to The Bahamas from Ottawa and Nova Scotia has increased by 54% and 85 percent, respectively, year-over-year.

It said the latest direct flights are expected to further accelerate that growth by removing the need to connect via other airports, thus giving travellers a faster, smoother trip to The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas continues to strengthen its position as a favourite destination for Canadians, and expanding airlift is essential to keeping pace with this growing demand,” said Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister of The Bahamas. “These new flights deepen our connection in Canada, and make it even easier for visitors to enjoy the natural beauty, culture and warm hospitality that define the islands of The Bahamas.”

“We’re thrilled to launch non-stop service from Nassau to Ottawa and Halifax, further connecting Canada with one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations,” said Alexandre Lefevre, vice-president of network planning at Air Canada. “These new routes offer our customers more choice and convenience for winter getaways, while strengthening our commitment to providing direct access to exciting leisure destinations.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said the new routes complement existing airlift from across Canada, and add to the non-stop options available to travellers this winter.

Air Canada’s scheduled service to Nassau includes six-seven flights per week from Toronto; three to four flights per week from Montreal, albeit with seasonal variations; and the weekly Friday flights from Ottawa and Halifax that started on December 5, 2025.