Four charged with murder of teen near Sutton Street

FOUR men were denied bail on Friday after being brought before a magistrate on allegations that they murdered 18-year-old Tanaj Adderley near Sutton Street late last month.

Lethario Davis, 32, of Kemp Road, along with Stephon Rolle, 23, of Montell Heights, Tyrone Smith, 23, of Montell Heights, and Jaquan Pinder, 22, of Joe Farrington Road, were charged with murder. They were also jointly charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police previously reported that around 4pm on November 29, officers were called to Sutton Street, off Kemp Road, where they found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported him from the scene, but he died en route to the hospital. Police said preliminary reports indicated the victim was near a cemetery when a grey vehicle pulled up, and its occupants opened fire.

Mr Davis was the only defendant represented by an attorney. The other men appeared unrepresented.

Bail was denied. They were remanded and are expected to return to court on March 30, 2026.