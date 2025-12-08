Music Makers to lead both parades

JUNKANOO enthusiasts and scores of residents gathered at Montagu Beach on Saturday for the annual number picking ceremony, a high-energy tradition that officially shifts the Junkanoo season into top gear.

Crowds watched as representatives from the major groups drew their positions to determine the performance order for the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades.

For the Boxing Day Parade A Category, the Music Makers secured the number one spot.

They will be followed by the Shell Saxons Superstars, The Prodigal Sons, The Valley Boys, Roots, One Family, Genesis Warhawks and World Famous 1958.

The B Category lineup for Boxing Day will be led by The Ultimate Force, followed by Redland Soldiers, Dynasty Junkanoo Group, Foundation Junkanoo Group, Chipping Knights, Colours, Body of Christ Crusaders, The Immortals, Fancy Dancers, The New Viking and The Mighty Eagles.

For the New Year’s Day Parade, the Music Makers also secured the lead position in the A Category. The full order of entry is Music Makers, World Famous 1958, The Valley Boys, Shell Saxon Superstars, Genesis Warhawks, One Family, Prodigal Sons and Roots.

The B Category order for New Year’s Day is Z Bandits, Chipping Knights, The Ultimate Force, Conquerors of Christ, Mystical Bombers, Foundation Junkanoo Group, Dynasty Junkanoo Group, The New Viking, Body of Christ Crusaders, Redland Soldiers, The Immortals, Fancy Dancers, Colours and The Mighty Eagles.