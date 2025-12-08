Police continue hunt for escapee after two men flee custody on Saturday

TWO men escaped police custody in separate incidents on Saturday, with one still at large and the other later surrendering, police said.

Officers said Thomas Minnis Jr, of Washington Street, escaped from the Grove Police Station shortly after 6.30am while in custody for possession of an unlicensed firearm. They said he had not been located up to press time.

In a separate incident, police said Cameron Pratt, of Step Street, escaped from the Fox Hill Police Station shortly after 8.30am while being held on a grievous harm charge. Pratt later turned himself back in.

Police appealed to the public for help finding Minnis Jr and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their nearest station or the Crime Stoppers hotline.

The escapes come a month after officers in Eleuthera reported recapturing two prisoners — Lavon Nairn and Kevin Jonassaint — after they fled custody on Harbour Island. Police said both men were found within two days.

Meanwhile, authorities said D’Angelo Culmer is still believed to be on the run after escaping from the Nassau Street Court Complex on October 2. He is described as light brown in complexion, with a tattoo of lips on his neck and the name “Tiffany” tattooed on his right chest.