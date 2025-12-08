Rhema scores 40 for her 4th double-double of season

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

RHEMA Collins posted her biggest performance, scoring 40 points in her fourth double-double of the season to lead the Florida International University Lady Panthers in a 103-92 win over Georgia State Lady Panthers on Friday evening.

Collins, a junior transfer from the Ole Miss Lady Rebels, shattered her previous career-high of 19 points to produce FIU's first 40-point performance since 2017 when Alexis Gordon reached the mark against Vermont.

The six-foot, two-inch Collins was a dominant factor on the inside as she became just the seventh player in FIU history since 1994 to score 40 in a game and recorded the highest single-game total of coach Jesyke Burks-Wiley era.

Her ability to score at will, even with two or three defenders on her, allowed her to emerge as one of only seven players with 40-point games in NCAA women's basketball this season.

And she's now tied for the sixth-highest individual scoring performance nationwide as she added 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals.

"I felt pretty good about it," said Collins about her team's victory. "I'm happy we got the win. It definitely wasn’t a perfect win, we have a lot of things to work on."

Collins posted 21 points in the first quarter as FIU set the tone early in the shootout, dropping a season-high 37 points and adding 26 more in the second. The Panthers' 63 first-half points marked the most in any opening half under Burks-Wiley, sending FIU into the break with a commanding 63-44 lead. "I guess you could say I was in a groove," she lamented about her performance. "It was just one of those nights where a lot of things were going right for me."

When asked if she had any regrets about her decision to switch from Ole Miss to FIU, Collins noted that she didn't because "I'm happy with the choice I made and comfortable with where I'm at."

She's now teaming up with fellow Bahamian point guard Denika Lightbourne and was surprised by the visit of Anthony Swaby, who has coached both of them at home in The Bahamas.

"I was shocked to see him there but I’m glad he was," said Collins about Swaby. "It's always nice to see someone from home, especially someone that supports me in a lot of things.

Lightbourne, a 5-9 guard who made a transfer from Dayton, played 16 minutes as she contributed three points, four rebounds and four assists.

"Rhema made me so proud and although Denika didn't have a good game, I was proud watching them both play," Swaby said.

"Rhema had 38 points with about three minutes to go and heard some of the guys on the men's team telling the coach to put Rhema back on the court to try for 40."

Also in attendance was former Bahamian national team player Alexandria 'Shaq' Fernander, who played for Barry University and is now married and living in Miami.

Collins led four players in double figures as she was joined by Parris Atkins, who had 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals and freshman Grecia Ferrer Leal also got a new career-high with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, along with five boards, three assists, and three steals.

Judit Valero added her first double-digit performance of the season with 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Ndate Ndiaya rounded out the group with 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting.

The 103-point output is FIU's highest since the programme posted a record 132 points in the 2024–25 season opener. It also marks the sixth 100-point game of the Burks-Wiley era.

The Panthers, who improved to 4-3 and sixth in the Conference USA standings, will head up to Boca Raton to matchup against their in-state rival, Florida Atlantic, at 7pm on Monday, December 15 in a live broadcast game on ESPN+.