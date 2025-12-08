Rosewood Exuma’s developer ‘never opposed’ legal challenge

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The $200m Rosewood Exuma developer says it never opposed the legal challenge to the project’s environmental approvals as it pledged to “vigorously refute” the continued attacks and allegations by its opponents.

Miami-based Yntegra Group, in a statement responding to the Supreme Court’s Order giving the neighbouring Turtlegrass Resort permission to proceed with its Judicial Review action challenging its certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) permit, said it remained confident that the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection’s (DEPP) work will withstand scrutiny.

“While it is inappropriate to discuss a matter currently before the courts, it should be clarified that the application for Judicial Review was never opposed by Yntegra or any of the parties involved,” the developer said.

“The Rosewood Exuma project has been developed through months of rigorous public consultations, multiple technical studies and careful collaboration with the Bahamian professionals in the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), whose work reflects the highest professional and scientific standards.”

Yntegra stressed it is committed to fulfilling all regulatory requirements, and highlighted its pledge to create more than 500 combined jobs during construction and operation.

“Our project represents a long-term partnership with communities in the Exuma Cays and The Bahamas more broadly. We are focused on delivering on our promise of creating more than 500 well-paying jobs for Bahamians through construction and operations, and providing Bahamians with employment opportunities at every level of the development when in operation with a focus on career advancement,” said Yntegra.

“Yntegra remains committed to transparency, environmental protection and compliance with the regulatory process, and we have full confidence in the expertise and integrity of the institutions tasked with overseeing that process. We will continue to vigorously refute Turtlegrass’s claims as we look forward to the court’s decision and resolving this matter as soon as possible for the benefit of the community.”

Yntegra’s response came as the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board revoked the preliminary site plan approval previously granted by the Town Planning Committee for the $200m Rosewood Exuma project on Sampson Cay.

The ruling came even though Yntegra had previously committed to withdraw its earlier approval on the basis that it was now relocating its service dock to satisfy the concerns of Turtlegrass and others.

“Upon review of this matter, and upon receipt of the respondent's [Yntegra] letter dated 14 November, 2025, notifying the Board that Sampson Cay Bahamas had withdrawn its application before the Town Planning Committee for site plan approval, the Board hereby sets aside the approval granted to Sampson Cay Bahamas by the Town Planning Committee in its decision dated 28 March, 2025,” said the Appeal’s Board’s decision.

The East Sampson Cay development has faced sustained opposition from neighbours, including the $75m Turtlegrass Resort, which last week secured the permission from the Supreme Court to proceed with its Judicial Review challenge to the project’s environmental approvals. They argue that the project is too big, and out of scale, for the location, and that its planned development will likely damage the area’s environment.

Save Exuma Alliance (SEA), a coalition of local businesses opposed to the project, said the Judicial Review would allow the local community to understand how DEPP reached its decision to grant environmental approval.

“We welcome the Supreme Court allowing a review of the process used to give Yntegra environmental approval for the Rosewood project. This gives us a chance to understand how the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) conducted its environmental analysis and considered the local community in making its decision. We hope the result of the Judicial Review will allow local residents to provide more input about what they want, and what they think about this project,” said SEA.

“We have heard from people all across Exuma who are concerned about the damage this project could cause – and more than 7,000 people have signed a petition calling for the approvals to be halted. We believe this is a chance for the developers to reconsider how this project could be done without the damage that has raised so much concern among locals. We are entirely in favour of development that can boost the Exumas. If Yntegra will listen to our concerns in widespread consultation, it is a chance to find a way to go forward without harming the environment.

“There are very good reasons for taking a moment and rethinking. As well as more than 7,000 people signing the petition, there has also been a survey by ORG (the Organisation for Responsible Governance) which shows 96 percent of local Exumians want the environment protected. The survey also shows that 75 percent are worried about that seawall. We hope this encourages the developer to take a moment, talk to the locals who will be affected by this, and do the project the right way.”