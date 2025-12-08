Tribune’s Santa Claus brings joy and gifts to children of MICAL

The Tribune’s annual Santa Claus events began over the weekend as we partnered with local businesses for Christmas tree lighting parties and bringing toys to children in the MICAL islands of Inagua, Crooked Island, Mayaguana and Acklins.

Hundreds of local children received a host of early Christmas presents, including basketballs, hoops, and dolls. In Inagua, we partnered with Novelet Lavon Turnquest’s ‘Novie’s Grill’. Novie’s Grill Tree Lighting started in 2022 after her daughter fell sick and almost died from COVID-19. What started as a medical fund-raiser became an annual event.

The Tribune’s Santa Claus event was started by former publisher, the late Sir Etienne Dupuch in 1963, with the aim of bringing joy to as many of the community’s children as possible. Many years later, Robert Dupuch Carron, Tribune president and one of Sir Etienne’s grandchildren, on his return from Notre Dame University, decided to ressurect the charity in memory of his grandfather. Thousands of young people have benefitted over the years.

Further Santa Claus events will be held in Elizabeth Estates, on December 13, and Centreville, on December 19.