Bell says Clear-Hold-Build initiative ‘accelerating’ as new scheme advances

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HOUSING Minister Keith Bell said the government is pushing ahead with its Clear-Hold-Build initiative, with the first homes under the programme nearing the construction phase.

The initiative converts derelict or abandoned properties—many of which have been deteriorating for decades—into new, resilient and affordable homes.

Mr Bell said the programme has drawn regional interest, noting that several Caribbean nations have inquired about adopting similar approaches to address land scarcity and decaying housing stock. He said the reforms, including land regularisation and wider housing expansion, have positioned The Bahamas as a regional leader in practical community development.

Outlining the government’s broader housing achievements since taking office, Mr Bell said 40 homes have been delivered in Pine Crest, eight in Dignity Gardens, 15 in Sir Lynden Pindling Estates and more than 65 in Renaissance. He also cited developments in Ocean Hole on Eleuthera; Central Pines and Spring City on Abaco; Fire Trail on New Providence; and Bahamia in Grand Bahama.

“Even as families are settling into these communities, dozens more homes are rising across our country: 35 more homes are now under construction in Renaissance, a further 28 advancing through the next phase there; and active home construction are underway in Pride Estates, San Salvador, Vinspen Road, Malcolm Lane, Monique Avenue, Ridgeland Park, Yellow Elder, Podoleo Street, Irish Spring Court off East Street, and Yellow Elder Gardens,” he said.

Mr Bell said many of these homes will be occupied between this month and January, with others scheduled for completion in the months ahead. At Renaissance’s Carmichael Village, two new 24-unit condominium buildings remain on target for delivery by next June.

He said these developments demonstrate that the national housing programme “is not slowing down, but accelerating community by community.”



