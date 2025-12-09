Georgette Rolle-Harris takes over at Royal Blue

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

GEORGETTE Rolle-Harris, who came up the ranks as a player, coach and administrator, is now the first Bahamian to serve as the director of golf at Baha Mar's Royal Blue Golf Club.

Rolle-Harris, who moved up as the head golf professional, is also the first female to serve in that role, not only at Baha Mar, but at any other property in the country.

"I don't think it has fully hit me yet," said Rolle-Harris about her new role. "I'm still trying to mobilise and restructure the team so that we can put our best foot forward.

"But I know it's a big deal and I'm trying to make sure that I set the pace. In due time, I know it will set in. But I'm just in awe of the fact that I am now the new director."

While she has completed her all-Bahamian team to assist her, Rolle-Harris said she has a bigger mandate and that is to generate revenue for the property. "We just want to make sure that we maximise the property, while providing the best first-class experience that we can for all to enjoy," she stressed.

"I have a really good team here and so I'm not just looking for ways to be different, but to offer the experiences for all to enjoy whenever they visit and participate at the golf club."

Ruel Newry is the assistant director of operations, Jermaine Russell is the assistant golf professional and Richard Gibson Jr is the golf operations assistant.

"We have a strong team here and my executive director Dion Forbes is always there to make sure and guide us where needed," Rolle-Harris said. "So we have a very good all-Bahamian team here."

Over the years, there's been an argument that Bahamians have not been able to fulfil jobs as the directors at the various golf clubs and the cost for the local golfers to utilise the facilities has been too exorbitant. But Rolle-Harris dismissed those claims, indicating that Baha Mar saw the need to elevate her, not only as a Bahamian, but a female, to handle the role as director, joining a list that includes Lemon Gorospe, the director of golf at Albany and Richard Gibson Sr, who headed the golf club in Exuma. Racquel Riley, as a female, served as an assistant pro at Baker’s Bay in Abaco.

She added that Royal Blue Golf Club has always been accessible to the Bahamians to participate and they will continue to offer the discounted rates in the future.

"We will continue to find ways to improve our interaction with Bahamians and we will be looking at ways that we will continue to lower the rates," she promised.

On Thursday, Royal Blue will host the Don't Blink Home Run Derby's Celebrity Golf Tournament and the Derek Jeter's Golf Tournament next week.

"We continue to be very accessible to the local golf and charity groups with booking their play days, so we have some of their events on the calendar for the rest of the month.

With her promotion, Rolle-Harris will step away from the Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy that she incorporated in 2014 and started sessions in 2015.

She will be passing the operations on to Denise Poitier, the mother of the three young sisters, who have been riding a wave of success. Poitier has been running the programme as the director and Rolle-Harris said she's leaving it in good hands.

"I've actually been preparing for this for the last two years," Rolle-Harris pointed out. "I didn't think the opportunity would come this year, making sure my plate was as light as possible.

"I'm happy that this came to fruition this year. There were a lot of other good candidates for this position, but I'm happy to be leading this charge and setting the pace and to show that this is the right choice."

To the Bahamian public, Rolle-Harris said she and her team will listen to the suggestions from the Bahamian public and seek ways to provide as many opportunities as possible for them to utilise the facilities.

Rolle-Harris is an accomplished LPGA Class A professional, former LPGA Futures tour competitor, and respected leader in Bahamian golf.

With more than 15 years of experience, including over seven years of senior leadership at Royal Blue Golf Club at Baha Mar, she has played a central role in elevating golf operations, guest service standards, and junior golf development across the country.

She holds both an MBA and a master of science in biology, and her career reflects a deep commitment to operational excellence, integrity and continuous learning.

Her time as head golf professional at Royal Blue was shaped in meaningful ways by the guidance of former directors of golf Andy Diero and Sean Cracraft, whose mentorship provided invaluable insight into high-level golf operations.

Beyond the club, Georgette has made significant contributions to the growth of the sport in The Bahamas, leading major junior golf initiatives, expanding access for young players, and establishing programmes that continue to influence national golf development.

Known for her commitment to delivering excellence in everything she does, Georgette continues to be a standout figure in the region’s golf community, dedicated to raising standards, nurturing talent and advancing the sport she loves.

Rolle-Harris, a former student of St Augustine's College, is married to David Harris, a Professional Golf Association member and they are the proud parents of their daughter, Phoenix.



