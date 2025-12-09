Police investigate suspected homicide after body found with injuries to head

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN in his early 20s was found dead on a dirt road off Gladstone Road yesterday morning, his head bearing visible injuries as police probe what they suspect is a homicide.

Superintendent Sheria King said police were alerted shortly before 7am by a motorist travelling through the area who reported seeing a body on the roadside. Officers arrived and discovered the deceased male with apparent head injuries.

When The Tribune visited the scene, the body remained on a rough, unpaved roadway flanked by bush. A worker in the area said motorists frequently use the route as a shortcut to avoid heavy traffic along Gladstone Road. He added that a resident reported hearing cars pass through early yesterday, though darkness made it impossible to identify anyone.

Supt King said investigators cannot yet say how the injuries occurred but believe foul play is involved. She said she could not confirm whether the deceased was known to police or how long the body had been in the location.

Asked whether any recent missing person reports were under review, Supt King said: “Not at this time.” She added: “We will be checking to make certain that none of the missing persons that we previously were alerted to or we send out flyers that they do not match this individual. However, at this present time, it does not appear so.”

Police said any nearby CCTV footage will be examined as part of the investigation.

Supt King urged anyone with a relative who has not returned home, or anyone with information, to come forward. “Every homicide is concerning to us,” she said. “We cannot say when the body was left here. We cannot say how it got in this area. We cannot say any of that. We are still in our preliminary stages, and so let us do our investigation.”