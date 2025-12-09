UB takes ‘major step’ toward full international accreditation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE University of The Bahamas has been approved as a candidate for accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), marking what it calls a major step in its pursuit of full international academic recognition.

UB said the announcement was made by Dr Stephen Pruitt, President of SACSCOC, during his address at the organisation’s annual general meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Allyson Maynard-Gibson, KC, Chair of UB’s Board of Trustees, said the achievement reflects the institution’s collective commitment to high academic and operational standards.

“From inception, this institution was envisioned to rise to its fullest potential and, in doing so, expand the horizons of The Bahamas and elevate the capacity of Bahamians to excel,” she said. “Today, the international academic community, our peers, has validated that we are delivering quality and are committed to continuous assessment and growth. This is, without question, an historic achievement and proud moment for the nation.”

UB President Dr Robert Blaine III and his executive leadership team were present for the announcement. He said the milestone ranks among the most significant in the institution’s history.

“The attainment of accreditation candidacy is a defining milestone for UB and The Bahamas,” Dr Blaine said. “It reinforces the foundation laid 51 years ago by a nation determined to create a university that would elevate its people and expand their realm of excellence. UB was established with purpose and we are advancing to deliver on the promise of transformational higher education.

“We recognise that there are still many rivers to cross to achieve the ultimate validation of quality and rigour; however, candidacy affirms that we are on the right path. The urgency of fulfilling our mission of supporting and driving national development is that much stronger. Our resolve to place student success-focused excellence at the centre of all we do, is equally as strong.”

Candidacy confirms that UB has met the standards outlined in its initial application, following a visit from the SACSCOC Candidacy Committee in November. The university will now move into the next phase of the process, preparing its Compliance Certificate and seeking approval for a follow-up accreditation visit.

UB’s status will be updated on the SACSCOC website to reflect its candidacy in category III, for institutions authorised to award up to master’s degrees.

The university said it is also pursuing national accreditation with the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas.