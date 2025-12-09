Vendors put out of business on market demolition delay

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

At least two vendors at the Blue Hill Road Farmers Market have been forced out of work due to the 18-month delay in demolishing the site with a new date still to be announced.

Stephen Wilson, vice-president of a group of vendors who operate under the Farmer’s Market Association name, told Tribune Business yesterday the group backs the Government’s plan to demolish the market site and reconstruct it. However, they voiced concerns to the Ministry of Agriculture in a “cordial” meeting yesterday that this Christmas holiday is not the proper time to begin the demolition process.

Tribune Business understands demolition was set to begin yesterday, but Mr Wilson explained that, following the meeting, he is unsure how the Government will proceed. He has insisted that demolition and construction begin in the New Year after vendors benefit from the uptick in business they normally see during the Christmas season.

“So the market is really up on the move, but it has come to a point now that it really needs to be revamped, and the derelict structures that are there, a lot of them need to come down,” Mr Wilson said.

“But what our concern was, and what we were expressing to the ministry this morning is that, yes, we want these structures to come down. It should have been done 18 months ago, because we have persons who were waiting for this to be begin but it didn't happen until until now.

“So the ministry had intended to carry out this demolition process now. We're saying to the ministry wait until January when the period gets slower, and persons would have already made their Christmas money with persons coming in to purchase. [And] they'll be able to come in and freely purchase their fish [and] food supplies without any interruption from the debris and stuff that's happening during the daytime with the demolition going on,” he added.

“People come from all over. People come from the Family Islands to the farmers’ market to buy fish. People come from all over - eastern district, western district, right to the farmers market. They don't want to have go to the hassle of going to Potter’s Cay and to Montague. They prefer to come right there to the market, sit down, have a nice cold beer at one of the restaurants, while their fish is being cleaned or get something to eat from one of our local restaurants or takeaways.”

Mr Wilson said following the meeting he understands that demolition of the site, where seafood is sold and restaurants and takeaway shacks have been established, will occur mostly during the night. However, he added that those market vendors who run restaurants and takeaways must be considered because they depend on the night life for sales.

“But again, we're not only looking at the fish vendors,” Mr Wilson said. “We're looking at if you have restaurants and bars as well. And they depend on the night time to do this kind of thing. And so we are really asking the Government to just hold back for us until the New Year starts but, be that as it may, they will make a decision and we’ll just have to work against those decisions that are made.”

According to Mr Wilson, the demolition was initially set for 18 months ago, and at least two vendors shut down their operations around that time in preparation but it never happened. Leaving the meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Wilson still questions the timeline of the break down and construction.

“It was supposed to happen from last year June,” he said. “I have members who would have closed up their shops and who would have stopped renovating because they wanted to see this process happen and happen fast.

“But there's been such a long delay in the process, there are persons in the market that don't know exactly what they're going to do - how they're going to be able to support and feed their families. So when we talk about demolition, when are we going to rebuild? These are all questions that need to be answered.

“We still feel that more needs to be done in terms of when is it going to happen, and how long it's going to take, and when is the rebuilding process going to start and so on, so that members can can go back into their businesses as soon as possible. Like I said, we have members out there who have been out of work now for 14 months - at least two members. There's two members who who've lost income for almost 18 months,” Mr Wilson added.

“They were waiting for the demolition to take place and the reconstruction to start. And I would have presented a letter to the Government outlining our concerns on the way forward, which we believe can work out smoothly. We can have the demolition process going on and have the reconstruction being carried out at the same time. We're working with the Government, and we hope that they’ll work with us to really make this as smooth a transition as possible. But at the moment it's rough.”

Mr Wilson said he has sought compensation for his own takeaway business within the market, which has shut down since last week due to his electricity being shut off without his consent in preparation for the demolition. However, he said he has received a “favourable response” from the ministry’s permanent secretary, Neil Campbell.

“For me, my building, they had a meeting in the Farmers Market last week Thursday. I was not present. Right after the meeting, my electricity was disconnected. Someone come from BPL (Bahamas Power & Light) and took the meter box out,” he added.

“What I’m saying to the ministry is that I need to be compensated because somebody went in there and disconnected my electricity, pick up my meter box. BPL management is saying to me that they have nothing to do with it. I'm out of business right now. So I've gotten a favourable response from the permanent secretary that they will deal with the matter as far as my loss is concerned.

“Their management team, somebody from the management team, they decide they can just go in there and dismantle my meter box and my electricity without even getting permission from BPL or myself to do so. My shop is being operated on a daily basis. You can’t just come and break down my stuff like that,” Mr Wilson added.

“I just need to now say to them exactly what my loss would have entailed over the past week as a result, and then see if other person who would have been out for several months, more than a year, to see if any compensation can be had for them.”

Tribune Business was unable to reach Mr Campbell for comment.