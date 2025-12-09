Water corp tankering supplies amid central Eleuthera cut-off

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) yesterday said it will provide tanker water to Central Eleuthera customers whose supply has been cut-off amid repairs to a damaged line at the Naval Base reverse osmosis plant.

The state-owned utility, in a statement, said customers from Windermere Island to Gregory Town had been impacted. “Our team completed interim repairs to a damaged water line at the Naval Base Plant on Sunday,” it added.

“Due to the nature of the repair, a minimum of 24 to 48 hours is required before we can resume full operations. Consequently, we have been operating the system at reduced pressure since Sunday evening in an effort to protect the repair while keeping water flowing to as many customers as possible.

“At this time, several issues are occurring simultaneously, including low storage levels and the need to manage system pressure while the repair continues to cure. These factors have caused some customers, particularly those in elevated areas, to experience periods of low pressure or no water supply.”

The Water & Sewerage Corporation said water pressure gradually improved throughout Monday, and added: “Water tankering support is being provided to customers without water, and all requests are being addressed promptly.

“Barring no additional impediments, the system is expected to return to full operation by today [Tuesday]. Please note that, in an effort to fill our storage tanks, nightly conservation measures will continue throughout this week. Once storage levels are fully restored, the repaired works will be revisited to complete a more permanent repair to strengthen the line and help prevent future interruptions.

“It must be highlighted that this recent interruption that occurred this past weekend is not related to any prior challenges.”