Youth Flag Football League celebrates a major milestone as it marks its 10th season

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Youth Flag Football League celebrated a major milestone on Saturday as it officially marked its 10th season at the flag football field opposite the entrance to the original Thomas A. Robinson Stadium. The tournament featured 13 games across three age divisions - 6-9, 10-13, and 14-17.

This year’s event held special significance as the league honoured the late Mr. Dominic Kikivarakis, a key figure in the establishment and growth of flag football in The Bahamas.

Kikivarakis is credited as the person instrumental in the development of Bahamian flag football which fostered the league’s creation in 2009, which gave rise to the women’s league in 2012, and later led to the formation of the youth league in 2016.

League officials noted that long before the sport became a structured programme, Kikivarakis dedicated his Saturdays to coaching players on Goodman’s Bay beach in unofficial pickup games. His influence continues to shape the growing pipeline of athletes now participating in the sport now being recognised as an Olympic event.

“This is awesome for kids. I love football. I mean, I love football since when I was like five, and we didn't have this. This is our 10th year now in BYFFL, so this is an amazing opportunity for kids to come out, learn the game of football, especially fag football which is going to be an Olympic sport soon,” said coach Keem Boyd.

“My personal goal is I would love to see, whether I'm here or not, some of these kids go to the Olympics and represent The Bahamas in flag football.”

As part of honouring Kikivarakis, winning teams were awarded coins made in his honour as championship rings.

All divisions produced competitive matchups throughout the day, but the standout game, labelled the “Game of the Day”, came from the youngest group, the 6–9 division.

The game was a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s championship, with Team Boyd, coached by Keem Boyd, returning to the finals after falling short in the same matchup the season prior.

“We went to the championship last year and we back here again, this time we want to take the trophy this year,” said Boyd before the game.

Boyd described the matchup as the youth league equivalent of “Tom Brady’s Patriots vs. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in the Super Bowl,” a comparison that captured the energy and contrasting styles of the two teams.

This year, Team Boyd reversed the script with a commanding 14-0 victory to claim the division title.

“It feels incredible, especially after their journey. Boy, I don't know if y'all understand what coaches have to go through, especially dealing with kids. It was rough last year. It's hard to see kids cry when they lose and stuff like that, so this year feels incredible, man,” said Boyd on the feeling after the win.

Speaking on the game plan, he said: “We kill them with the run game, we’re a run-first offence. We kill them with that, melt the clock, and let our defence do their job, and we shut them out 14 zip.”

“On the defensive side, it's basically just holding your ground. Everybody just did their job and didn't miss flags, which is one of the things we've been working on that has improved this year,” said Boyd.

Team Boyd opened the game with an efficient offensive drive that resulted in an early touchdown, immediately shifting momentum in their favour. Their defence followed with disciplined pressure that limited their opponent’s attempts to push the ball downfield.

In the second half, Team Boyd added another touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0 and leaving little opportunity for a comeback. The win marked a full-circle moment for the team, who used last year’s defeat as motivation for the title this season.

Saturday’s celebration showed how far the league has come since its beginnings over a decade ago. What started with early pioneers like Kikivarakis has evolved into one of the country’s most active and structured youth sports programmes today.