As year draws to a close still no clear indication of public disclosure compliance

UNCERTAINTY continues to linger nine months after the deadline for public officials to file their mandatory financial disclosures passed, with no clear indication of who has complied and who has not.

The filing deadline was March 1, though some public officers reportedly requested extensions. Financial disclosures have long been dogged by late submissions, with critics accusing the process of lacking transparency.

Public Disclosures Committee chairman Bishop Victor Cooper was indirect when contacted by The Tribune yesterday. Asked whether all MPs and senators had filed, he said: “I don’t think so.”

He said officials were still sending letters out to people to prompt them to begin the process.

“We sent letters out to remind them of their declarations coming in for the end of the month, end of December,” he said.

He then said those decleartions were sent for the March deadline.

He added that the committee has completed its review of declarations submitted last year.

Asked whether the December timeline was intended for those who missed the March deadline, he said: “Not necessarily. These are people must report now for the year.”

Pressed further, he said: “No, I'm not saying in December we’re going to report. I'm saying the letters are coming in.”

When asked again if December was an extension for those who missed the deadline, he said the submissions will represent a new reporting year.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard has repeatedly criticised the country’s disclosure system, saying it fails to hold public officials accountable as delays continue. In March, Mr Pintard said he was increasingly concerned that the Public Disclosures Committee had not released a full compliance list, despite the legal requirement for MPs, senators, and senior civil servants to file by 1 March.

The committee has blamed accessibility issues and challenges with facilities for the delay — explanations critics dismiss as excuses.

In March, the FNM said all of its parliamentarians met this year’s filing deadline under the Public Disclosure Act.

Several Davis administration officials also previously confirmed to The Tribune that they filed their disclosures, including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper; Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin; Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey; National Security Minister Wayne Munroe; Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle; Energy and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis; Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg; Social Services Minister Myles Laroda; Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Leon Lundy; Health Minister Dr Michael Darville; and Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis.

The Tribune was unable to reach several other elected officials for comment.