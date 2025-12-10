Beach access fears raised as land swap resolution passes

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A RESOLUTION authorising a land exchange on West Bay Street passed the House of Assembly yesterday, sparking a forceful debate over public access to beaches amid warnings that Bahamians are increasingly being crowded out of shoreline spaces by commercial tourism interests.

While government ministers touted the proposal as a long overdue infrastructure upgrade that will improve safety and provide better access and parking near the coast, opposition MPs cautioned that the measure will mean little if Bahamians cannot freely traverse the beach, a problem they said is already evident in hotspots like Goodman’s Bay and Paradise Island.

St Anne’s MP Adrian White argued the realignment could worsen — not improve — access unless rights are clearly preserved.

Referencing the project map, he said: “The plan that I was pointing out is that there is a space between two parcels on the sea, which, as a real estate attorney with some familiarity with property plans, would indicate to me that this is likely a beach access.”

“It would be interesting to know whether the government had considered whether that beach access there is open and accessible to members of the public once they access that beach access, whether they can go east and west along the beach, up to the high water mark, without interruption. Basically, free use to traverse the beach to the east and the west.”

He also pressed for protections against what he characterised as creeping exclusion of Bahamians from major beach areas, pointing to current concerns on Paradise Island.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis echoed the warning, pointing to Goodman’s Bay. He said large portions of that beach are now occupied by tourists and commercial operators. “Goodman’s Bay is a large, open area expending from the hotel heading east and that hotel on the western side but what been happening half of the beach facility is now being utilize by the tourist, guest of the cruise ship etc.” He continued: “There are multiple umbrellas, chairs etc therefore if this is not seriously looked at we’re gonna run into the same problems that they have in Paradise Island. So at this point, half of Goodman’s Bay during the day may not be necessary be available to residence because its all utilize as a commercial entity.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said these concerns are recognised, adding that Goodman’s Bay is under Beaches and Parks, which has already addressed avoiding further commercial expansion there. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting beach access for Bahamians.

The resolution passed after Works Minister Clay Sweeting said the longstanding deficiencies on that portion of West Bay Street — including dangerous curvature, elevation problems, and chronic flooding — make realignment unavoidable.

He showed pictures of vehicles partially submerged. “These cars look like they are not driving, but trying to float like a boat, but this is the extent of flooding that happens here in this road corridor,” he said.

“These one of the reasons why this realignment is necessary,” he added, noting that the concept dates back to the 1960s, and portions of the land were acquired in 1970. The work was never executed and later stalled when a 2001 contract was cancelled in 2013 and omitted from the revised JCCC contract.

He said the Rock Point project is a partnership between the Ministry of Works and developer Vakis Ltd. Vakis will fund road design, construction, utility relocation and drainage upgrades; the government will provide lighting and utility materials. Under the land swap, the government receives 44,639 sq ft while the developer receives 34,123 sq ft—a net gain for the public.

Mr White noted the rock wall at the site is historically significant and was featured in the James Bond film Thunderball. While saying he recognises the safety problems the realignment addresses, he questioned whether the alignment could have been designed to connect to the current roadway.

Freetown MP Wayne Munroe described the plan as mutually beneficial. “It happens to be a good deal because we get 30 percent more land than we give up,” he said.

Mr Sweeting said that the no-build zone will extend to the wall and that public visibility of the coastline while driving will be maintained.