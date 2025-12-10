Eight held as RBDF disrupts suspected human smuggling plot

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force said officers disrupted a suspected human smuggling operation on Wednesday following coordinated surveillance and patrol activity over a two-day period.

According to the RBDF, intelligence officers first received information from partner agencies on December 2 about a suspected 32-foot Donzi Contender–type vessel, registration FL5631JP, reportedly preparing for a smuggling attempt. Surveillance units monitored the vessel overnight but detected no activity.

On December 3, at about 4.20pm, an RBDF Harbour Patrol Unit intercepted the vessel in the area of John Alfred Dock. Eight people were on board.

During boarding and inspection, Defence Force officers identified multiple Customs and Immigration discrepancies. The vessel and all persons were taken into custody and escorted to the Harbour Patrol Unit base, where further searches and assessments were conducted.

The RBDF said the operation disrupted a suspected smuggling attempt involving four Ecuadorian men, two Ecuadorian women, one Dominican man and one American man.

The Bahamas Customs Department and Department of Immigration were immediately notified. All individuals and the vessel were handed over to authorities for investigation into suspected human smuggling, failure to clear Customs and Immigration, and overstaying.