Glenn Pratt: Rolle-Harris is more than qualified for her new position

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Professional Golfers Federation president Glenn Pratt said Baha Mar found the perfect match in Georgette Rolle-Harris as the new director of golf for the Royal Blue Golf Club.

Rolle-Harris, who served previously as the head golf professional, assumed her new role last month.

Pratt, who has been agitating for more Bahamians to assume the role of directors at the various local golf properties, said Rolle-Harris is more than qualified for her new position. "I want to congratulate Georgette in her position as the first female director of golf and the only Bahamian right now serving as a director of golf," Pratt said.

"We know that she will do extremely well because she has been prepared for it. I don't know why when the position was opened up, why she wasn't just given it because she has been prepared for it."

Pratt said while the BPGF does not take any credit, he felt the mandate coming from Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis that where there are positions to be filled that Bahamians get the first option, may have had a lot to do with it.

"The federation is holding the administration to their word," he stressed. "We don't get any credit for that, but the fact that they mandated it, they are taking it very seriously. So we're very pleased for that reason."

Pratt said after a meeting at Baker's Bay in Abaco, they made the recommendation that supervisor Temar Kellman be promoted to the position of head pro.

"He is also very qualified and so we hope that they can take up our recommendation and give him the promotion," Pratt said. "We hope that all of the other properties will look at the other Bahamians who have the qualification to be promoted as well."

Pratt, however, said this is a red-letter day for golf in The Bahamas.

And he said they are excited about the historic promotion for Rolle-Harris at the Royal Blue Golf Club.

He said his association will be working closely with Rolle-Harris to ensure that Bahamians will continue to get the special discounted rates that they have been afforded as they move forward.