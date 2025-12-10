Gov’t set to launch pothole repair app

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Government is planning to imminently launch an app that will allow Bahamians to report potholes and other road-related issues, plus track the progress of repairs in New Providence, a Cabinet minister revealed yesterday.

Clay Sweeting, minister of works and Family Island affairs, said his ministry over the past six months have been testing the See, Click, Fix app which will launch in the upcoming weeks. He added that persons using the app can report roadwork issues including drainage problems and potholes.

“And one of the reasons is identifying them. So the ministry has been working and testing over the past six months an app called See, Click, Fix. So in a few weeks, we're going to launch this app, Madam Speaker. We've been beta testing it for six months, and citizens can now help direct repairs. So the Government has modernised how the public interest works and helps with road repairs throughout New Providence,” Mr Sweeting told the House of Assembly.

“So this app can report not just potholes, but it can flag drainage issues. It can submit road hazard photos, and not only that, you track service of what the Ministry of Works provides to the public. So you can see from when a pothole or road or flooding was reported, so you don't report it to just a minister or to a Whats App group.

“This is a map where you can tag the location and you can see how long. So you hold the ministry accountable for how quick they respond to the complaints by the public. This app shows how the ministry is becoming a people-powered infrastructure management where citizens help to prioritise repairs in real time.”

The app was disclosed as Mr Sweeting spoke to the West Bay Street road realignment, which will be completed through a partnership between the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs and Vakis Ltd, an entity owned by the Mosko Group of Companies.

Vakis Ltd will be responsible for the costs of the road design and construction, utility relocation and drainage improvements. The Government will provide the street lighting and utility materials. Mr Sweeting said the land swap will allow the Government to acquire 44,639 square feet of land while exchanging 34,123 square feet of land with Vakis Ltd to facilitate its planned Rock Point ‘day trip’ destination on New Providence’s north coast.

“This proposal aims to advance the implementation of long delayed works under a revised delivery arrangement. During the initial contract, Madam Speaker, the Government was absorbing the full cost of the road alignment in 2001. In its current form, the stretch of West Bay Street cannot safely accommodate the projected traffic moments for the proposed development. Therefore new roadway design and full realignment is required in the interest of public safety, traffic efficiency and pedestrian protection,” Mr Sweeting said.

He added that the realignment will enhance road safety and traffic flow, allow for flood resilience, easier emergency response access and create easier access to the beach and a parking area.

“A part of the agreement for the infrastructure improvement is to provide a parking area right there in front of the beach,” Mr Sweeting said. “So, you know, a lot of times persons can't utilise the beach because there's not enough parking. So that is one of the components of the agreement, and the area is also known as a no-build zone. So nothing can be built up to the wall headed on the west side of the road improvement project.

“Madam Speaker, this resolution is about safety first. It's about safer right turns, reduced collision points, flood resilient road design, improved pedestrian protection and future proofing for West Bay Street. No Government should have to compromise on public road safety.

“Madam Speaker, this resolution also fits into a bigger national road and flood mitigation strategy. While this resolution addresses one specific problem site, I will reiterate that the aggressive nationwide road improvement thrust continues under the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs...”

The project, which will be developed by the Mosko Group’s Vakis Ltd entity, is looking to place its Rock Point “day trip” destination between Sandyport and Caves Village at a site that is already owned by Vakis Ltd, centred around the property used in the James Bond movie, Thunderball.

Vakis Ltd which also holds developments such as the Harbour Bay Shopping Centre, said construction on the project is expected to take approximately 18 months and will create between 50 to 100 jobs in the construction phase and over 50 full-time positions with “no delay” in beginning construction one all required approvals are received.

Mr Sweeting said the road safety alignment project along the West Bay Street corridor in the Rock Point area “supports the Government's approval for a road rerouting, and full alignment of the existing West Bay Street roadway at a location that is currently unsafe and vulnerable to flooding, particularly where a new development requires a right turn lane to be introduced”.

Speaking to other works, Mr Sweeting noted the Coral Harbour road and flood mitigation project and the approval for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) climate loan, which will help in fighting flooding in Pinewood and downtown Nassau. He said paving is underway in Joe Farrington Road following the completion of works done by the Water and Sewerage Corporation in that area and, since the beginning of the road paving cycle, almost 32 miles of roadway has been paved throughout New Providence.

As for paving and roadworks on the Family Islands, Mr Sweeting said eight miles of road will be paved in South Andros soon with two already having been paved. He said the Berry Islands will see 17 miles of paved road, south Bimini have three-and-a-half miles and Long Island will enjoy 18 miles of road. Over 25 miles of road has been paved in Eleuthera and 16 miles have been paved in Exuma. Cat Island has ongoing roadworks and will see 10 miles of paved road. Two communities in Abaco have been paved.