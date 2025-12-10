Home Run Derby in Paradise Youth Baseball & Softball camp today

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Home Run Derby in Paradise 2025 Youth Baseball & Softball Camp takes place today at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, bringing young athletes from across the island together for an afternoon focused on fundamentals and to gain excitement leading into this week’s slate of events.

Registration begins at 3pm with the camp running from 4 to 6pm. Boys and girls ages seven to 18 will participate in drills led by coaches and derby participants are preparing for the main activities still to come.

The camp serves as the official start to a full four-day schedule surrounding this year’s Home Run Derby in Paradise. The momentum continues tomorrow, December 11, with the annual celebrity golf tournament at the Baha Mar Royal Blue Golf Course. Tee-off is set for 8 am and the event is expected to feature local sporting figures and entertainers.

On December 12, attention shifts back to the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium for the Celebrity Softball Game. This showcase features local personalities, athletes, entertainers and local figures for a light-hearted but competitive event that has grown into one of the fan favourites of the schedule.

The game traditionally draws a strong crowd and sets the stage for derby day by giving spectators a fun, relaxed experience before the main competition.

The highlight arrives on December 13 with the official Home Run Derby in Paradise. The event will bring top hitters to the plate as they compete for the titles of Home Run King and Home Run Queen taking place at Montagu Beach. This year’s derby is expected to be one of the biggest yet.

The sponsors, including Aliv, Dunkin’, Global Sun, NSA, Super Value, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, ProScape, Bruce’s Bolt and Bahamas Waste continue to support each event, helping ensure a smooth and professional experience throughout the week.

Today’s youth camp sets the tone as the first major activity, kicking off what promises to be an action-packed stretch of baseball.