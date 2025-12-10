Katerina leads FEI Jumping World Challenge

JUNIOR show jumping star Katerina Coello made history for Bahamas equestrian sport this weekend as the first equestrian athlete to compete in the FEI Jumping World Challenge.

The FEI Jumping World Challenge is a multi-stage event contested at three height categories. It takes place over three competitions, each consisting of two jumping rounds, and is designed to allow riders from developing nations to compete internationally without having to leave their own country.

Riders compete over identical jumping courses and, at the end of the year, the results from competitors all over the world are tallied and ranked.

Riding the 10-year old Irish sport horse gelding Whiterock Duggie, Coello carried a clean sheet through three competitions and six gruelling rounds of jumping. She navigated the courses designed by FEI course designers Marina Azevedo, of Brazil, Cristina Larangeiro of Portugal, and Erica Sportiello of Brazil, with ease.

In the final competition at Moonstone Stables last weekend, the pair rode the first round in 62.22 seconds and then returned to complete the speed round in 58.79 seconds, shaving valuable fractions off their previous time of 59.18 seconds achieved in Competition 2 back in October.

A team of high-ranking FEI officials were on hand to validate Coello’s performance, including FEI Level 4 judge David Distler (USA), FEI Level 3 judge Colleen Hoffman (CAN), FEI Level 3 steward Heidi Mello (BER) and FEI Level 4 veterinarian Dr. Kimberly Snyder (USA). Before the competition, Coello was required to present Whiterock Duggie to the panel in a mandatory horse inspection, for which she was awarded a sparkling 99 per cent score for overall presentation.

As a result of her performance, Coello is currently ranked in first place in the FEI Zone 10 Category C standings, and near the top worldwide. With just a few competitions remaining on the international Challenge 2025 calendar, she stands poised for a spectacular international finish.