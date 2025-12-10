MSC eyes expansion of 178 Nassau cruise calls

A Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) cruise vessel has made its first-ever calls on Nassau and Ocean Cay in what the maritime giant said is a signal of its commitment to The Bahamas.

The MSC Grandiosa arrived in Nassau on December 7 before making its maiden call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on December 8. MSC, in a statement, said the calls are part of its ongoing investment in growing guest arrivals and deepening its footprint across The Bahamas.

It added that the visits form part of MSC Grandiosa’s winter Caribbean programme, offering round-trip sailing from Port Canaveral in Florida.

“The arrival of MSC Grandiosa to Nassau and Ocean Cay speaks directly to our long-term vision for The Bahamas. Each maiden call represents more than a ceremonial moment; it signals our dedication to creating meaningful, sustainable growth alongside our Bahamian partners,” said Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC (USA)

With four ships regularly calling on Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve during the winter 2025-2026 season, MSC said its voyage itineraries will help to drive greater economic benefits through increased visitor spending and expanded partnerships with local businesses and tourism stakeholders.

It added that the deployment builds on MSC Cruises’ multi-year strategy to improve guest access to The Bahamas while supporting job creation, destination development and community impact programmes.

“We are delighted to welcome MSC Grandiosa on her inaugural call to Nassau. Each new Nassau deployment by MSC Cruises reinforces their long-term commitment to The Bahamas, and strengthens the collaboration we have built over the years. We look forward to ending the year with 178 calls and to expanding the ways we work together to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests.” Michael Maura, Nassau Cruise Port’s chief executive.

Ocean Cay serves as a regular call for both MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, the high-end cruise brand. It is also home to the MSC Foundation’s Super Coral Reefs Programme and Marine Conservation Centre.