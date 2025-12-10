Pintard vows to repeal new smuggling bill if FNM elected

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard says an FNM administration would immediately repeal the newly passed Smuggling of Migrants Bill, calling it a “far cry” from any real immigration crackdown.

His comments, a day after government MPs passed the legislation, came even though officials removed a clause that would have shielded smuggled migrants from prosecution for offences directly linked to being smuggled.

The legislation would tighten penalties, expand enforcement against human smuggling, and reduce the number of migrants entering the country illegally. Officials have said that it does not alter the state’s authority to arrest, detain, charge or deport migrants under the Immigration Act.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Pintard reiterated his criticisms, saying the proposed amendments cannot fix what he believes are fundamental flaws in the legislation.

He argued the bill still treats smuggled migrants as victims, even when people allegedly paid smugglers or knowingly chose to enter The Bahamas illegally.

He said this approach is inconsistent with international practice and stressed that the FNM’s position is clear: those who willingly participate in smuggling should face penalties, not receive protections.

“Inexplicably, the Bill places operational authority, including temporary residence decisions, under the Minister of National Security rather than the Minister responsible for Immigration. This makes no sense,” Mr Pintard said.

“The PLP’s main defence is that the Bill is needed to meet international obligations. That is simply not true. International protocols do not require The Bahamas to soften penalties for smuggling or blur the line between trafficking and smuggling. They do not override Parliament’s duty to protect the peace and security of our country.”

He also criticised the bill’s provision granting migrants access to urgent medical care, arguing that many Bahamians struggle to receive timely treatment in an overstretched healthcare system.

Mr Pintard said this provision “rolls out the red carpet for lawbreakers while our people suffer from unacceptable delays.”

He added the government should have conducted wider consultations, arguing that if they did, they would have understood “how many new loopholes they were about to create.”

In a statement yesterday, the Progressive Liberal Party doubled down on its defence of the bill, insisting it does not interfere with the enforcement of the country’s immigration laws.

The party accused Mr Pintard of acting like “a performer, not a leader” and said it is not too late for him to put politics aside and do the right thing.