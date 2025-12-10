Woman accused of knife assault at restaurant denied bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A WOMAN was denied bail on Monday after she was accused of assaulting another woman with a knife at a restaurant last month.

Prosecutors allege Davanya Lawes, 27, assaulted Shaquae Butler with a knife at East Point Restaurant and Bar on November 24.

Lawes pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous instrument before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Inspector T Bain, who prosecuted the matter, objected to bail, citing that the accused had a recent conviction of a similar nature for which she served one year in prison.

Lawes was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until her trial begins on January 22, 2026.