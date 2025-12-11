Accused charged with cutlass assault at Sandilands Centre granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of assaulting a man with a cutlass and threatening to kill him at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre last month.

Prosecutors allege Shervin Brown, 54, assaulted Rashad Kelly with a cutlass and threatened to kill him on November 22.

Brown pleaded not guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of death before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

His bail was set at $2,500 with one or two sureties. Under his bail conditions, he must sign in at the Fox Hill Police Station on the last Sunday of every month by 7pm and must not interfere with witnesses or risk revocation of his bail.

Brown’s trial is scheduled for February 9, 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted.