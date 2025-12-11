Bahamians told: ‘You’ must drive anti-corruption reform

By Neil Hartnell

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Governance reformers yesterday warned that Bahamian citizens must drive integrity and anti-corruption reforms given that successive administrations and politicians from all parties have been “fallible and inconsistent” in bringing “sustainable change” forward.

Matt Aubry, the Organisation for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) executive director, told Tribune Business that the group is using International Anti-Corruption Week to reinforce its message that improved integrity in governance, as well as reduced graft, will benefit all Bahamians by creating a fairer, more equitable society with greater economic opportunities.

Suggesting that the upcoming general election campaign gives Bahamian voters the perfect chance to hammer home this message to aspiring MPs from all sides, and assert that anti-corruption reforms must be prioritised, he added that the implementation of key changes such as Freedom of Information Act, Ombudsman’s office and the Independent Commission of Investigations is still “up in the air” with little or no specific funding dedicated to them in the 2025-2026 Budget.

“Most recently we had the attorney general mention on the Freedom of Information Act that it’s still pretty much where it was at the end of last year, and that is where it was at the end of the year before,” Mr Aubry told this newspaper. “We want to use this week to encourage citizens to acknowledge and recognise the role they play with integrity [in governance], and reach out and say this a priority and, if you are elected to office to represent them as an MP, integrity is at the top of that list.”

The ORG chief reiterated that improved integrity is vital to creating a system “that’s equitable and creates opportunity for all regardless of pay-to-play, patronage and politics”, and added: “There has to be a call from citizens to achieve sustainable change.

“It’s got to be driven by citizens, by private sector folks, faith-based organisations and non-profits because they are the ones most impacted by a culture of not requiring integrity as a priority.” Besides passing laws, Mr Aubry said anti-corruption legislation needs to be accompanied by implementation timelines, with measurables such as target dates, and dedicated financial and human resources to ensure it is fully enacted to greatest effect.

He added that ORG, in visiting numerous Bahamian islands, had received “almost universal interest” in how such laws should be enacted and put in place. He added that there was “a critical need” for such safeguards when it came to issues such as environmental protection and climate financing tools such as carbon credits to ensure that the funds generated go to the intended destination for the benefit of the Bahamian people.

ORG has previously criticised the government for failing to invest in transparency and provide adequate funding for key areas such as the implementation of FOIA, the Office of the Ombudsman and newly-established Independent Commission of Investigations. It added that the $140,000 allocated to FOIA is far below the $1m estimated as needed for execution.

The Office of the Ombudsman has been budgeted $39,890 for the upcoming fiscal year, the Independent Commission of Investigations has been allocated $30,000 and the Public Disclosure Commission was allocated $80,000.

“These figures remain static across the Government’s projected out-years, suggesting limited intention to scale or implement these reforms in any meaningful way,” said ORG.

“When citizens have equitable access to information and the ability to report inefficiency or wrongdoing, public services improve, trust increases and the investment climate strengthens. While allocations for sidewalks, drainage and social assistance are welcome, greater transparency is needed to ensure these funds are equitably and effectively spent.

“Ensuring meaningful investment in transparency is one of the most important ways we can build a stronger, more inclusive and more accountable Bahamas. While the Prime Minister emphasised that the budget was guided by data and evidence, many key national priorities like institutional strengthening, gender equity, youth development and digital transformation were either lightly addressed or omitted entirely."

But Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, speaking in June this year, said fully funding the Freedom of Information Act's implementation and other anti-corruption mechanisms is not a priority for his administration which is focused on relieving the cost of living crisis.

Defending his administration’s decision to allocate just $140,000 to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in the 2025-2026 Budget despite criticism this is insufficient to facilitate its full implementation, he said the Government is instead focused on “bringing relief to the Bahamian people”.

“Well, first of all, there's a misconception as to what the Freedom of Information Act really entails. It doesn't give unfettered access to information. And it doesn't, in the scheme of things, doesn't make available matters that are not already available to the public,” said Mr Davis.

“It's just that we are interested in getting other things done. When we came into office, our focus was on righting the ship, cleaning up the mess that we met, and that is our focus.” Mr Davis said that although The Bahamas is in a better position, many Bahamians are still “suffering” and he is too focused on reducing the cost of living and crime to prioritise “esoteric” freedom of information matters.

“Now that we have done that, we could now look at other things that we need to implement. And the Bahamian people were suffering. Some are still suffering. And until that suffering is alleviated, things as esoteric as matters of freedom of information, they can't take priority in my mind when a little baby can't find food tomorrow. That is what worries me,” said Mr Davis.

“When people don't feel safe in their homes, that is what bothers me. That's what I buy attention. It's taking my priorities, trying to make this country a country where people can strive, people could survive and feel safe in their homes." Mr Davis added that he is an “accountable person”, and he can defend his actions as they are “all above board".

“Freedom of Information Act, that's about accountability, right? I'm not ashamed to say I'm an accountable person, right? I have transparency, and all the negativity that arises on what is transparent, what's accountability, I'm not worried about that because I can account for my actions,” said Mr Davis.

“I could defend my actions, and they're all above board. But for me, I am paying more attention, and continue to pay attention, to bringing relief to the Bahamian people, and they can see that in what we have done so far, and we still have more to do. That's my focus.”