China targets climate-smart agriculture for The Bahamas

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

The Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation (BAIC) is anticipating receiving Chinese donations before year-end that will be used to finance and implement a climate smart agriculture project in The Bahamas, it was revealed yesterday.

Yan Jiarong, Chinese ambassador to The Bahamas, speaking at the Gladstone Road Agricultural Centre (GRAC) said the donations will come from the Chinese Embassy and China's South-South Co-operation Assistance Fund while addressing the handover ceremony for the Chinese Hunan Province Demonstration Farm.

She added that the funds aim to build climate resilient and sustainable food systems in The Bahamas and added that, while BAIC and other entities should expect donations before the end of the month, a substantial amount of funding will be used from China's South-South Co-operation Assistance Fund to implement a climate smart agriculture project in The Bahamas.

“Last year, I visited North Andros and donated agriculture machinery and tools to the local farmers, and the reception was very warm,” Ms Jiarong said. “And this year, hopefully before the end of this month, the Chinese Embassy, we will provide further donations to BAIC and other entities.

“Furthermore, a piece of good news is that China is actively exploring co-operation with an important UN agency. We aim to utilise China's South-South Co-operation Assistance Fund to implement a climate smart agriculture project in The Bahamas through pilot projects, capacity building and equipment provision. We hope to help The Bahamas to build a climate resilient and sustainable food system. And this project will be a very significant project involving a significant amount of financial resourcing.”

Ms Jiarong’s announcement came at the official handover ceremony of the Chinese Hunan Province Demonstration Farm yesterday. She said that, over the past two years, the Hunan Province has invested around $1m to dispatch Chinese agriculture experts, and to establish and manage the demonstration farm. She said the project leaves behind supplies, equipment and technology for Bahamians.

“…They have cultivated high quality peppers, cauliflowers, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelons, etc, etc, vividly demonstrating the importance of agriculture, technology and management…,” Ms Jiarong said. “Hunan agriculture experts who are not here today have also visited schools, farms and communities to conduct agriculture technology exchanges and organise training sessions.

“I was told over 300 individuals have benefited from this kind of capacity building. Now this project has fulfilled its mission. I'm sure the Bahamian Ministry of Agriculture will make full use of the resources left by this project. They include supplies, materials, equipment and technology and, for example, vegetable greenhouses, vehicles, rotary tillers, seeds and fertilisers. And I do hope the benefits of co-operation of this project will continue. And not only the material and equipment...”

Ms Jiarong noted other efforts including the agriculture by-product seminar in China held in June. She said “Twenty-three Bahamian professionals participated in the 14-day agricultural technology training programme in China.” She added that the Chinese Embassy sponsored over 70 Bahamian agriculture practitioners to attend such seminars, and will continue to organise similar conferences in 2026. She said she has visited North Andros last year and donated agriculture machinery and tools to the local farmers.

“I have to say China now has developed into a major and strong agricultural nation,” Ms Jiarong said. “China has successfully fed 22 percent of the world’s population with only 9 percent of the world's fresh water resources and 6 percent of the world’s arable land. So, a country with 1.4bn people... food security is always something that Chinese people pay attention to.

“And also we share this important value of food security with The Bahamas. China not only fed its own people, but also contributes to global food security. The Global Development Initiative proposed by Chinese president Xi Jinping, and which The Bahamas had already endorsed, identifies food security as one of its eight priority areas. This initiative aims to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 sustainable development agenda.”

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, said: “This is an initiative that has, over the past two-and-a-half years, planted seeds of knowledge, innovation and friendship between our two regions. When this project began, we welcomed the team of experts from Hunan Province, who brought with them decades of agriculture experience, advanced technology and a genuine spirit of partnership.

“They came not merely to advise, but to work alongside our Bahamian farmers and technical officers, teaching, demonstrating and leaving behind a legacy of capacity building. Through this collaboration, we have seen first-hand the benefits of modern farming techniques, improving crop yields, strengthened soil management practices, integrated pest control, greenhouse advancements and the introduction of new varieties of crops suitable for our unique Bahamian environment.”