By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Don’t Blink Youth Clinic took centre stage yesterday at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, officially kicking off four days of events leading into the highly anticipated Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise slated for December 13.

The clinic set the tone for the week, bringing together young athletes for a full day of development and exposure to both baseball and softball at the highest level. “It's been amazing, we have almost 100 professional baseball and softball players. We have a few major league all-stars, Hall of Famers, CC, and Sebastian are here, so just a special day for us to kick off the week. The energy here is contagious and is a good segue into the rest of the week,” said event organiser and co-founder Todd Isaacs Jr. “You know, for me and Lucius and Jazz, that's where it all started for us. I probably was in like 5th or 6th grade, Michael Jordan had a celebrity softball game over Atlantis, and me, Lou, Jazz, and Anthony were the bat boys for the teams, and I just remember that day, being around those guys, just seeing it, seeing them in person, being able to have a conversation with them, and they were guys that, you know, we're our heroes, so to be able to bring all the top baseball players, softball players here for our kids to see them, spend time with them, ask them questions, just realise that they're just like each other,” said Issacs on the importance of having professional athletes give back in the community with clinics.

Approximately 400 kids, ranging from ages seven to 18, took part in the clinic. The group included both boys and girls from across The Bahamas, all eager to learn and improve their skills.

For many of the young players, it was their first time receiving instruction from current professional baseball and softball athletes, as well as members of the Players Alliance and several Bahamian pros who recently competed in the Caribbean Baseball Cup at the same venue.

“I'm pleased with the turnout, and we just want this thing to keep on growing. I remember being in their shoes, this really inspired me, just seeing professionals come back just to do a camp, it made me believe that I could accomplish that goal too and that's all you need as a kid. Once you got the belief that you could do something, the rest is history,” said Don’t Blink co-founder Lucius Fox.

The clinic was designed to give every participant hands-on experience at multiple skill stations. Coaches and players ran specialised drills focusing on batting mechanics, fly-ball tracking, pitching fundamentals, and ground-ball work. Young outfielders received focused training on angles, footwork, and glove control, while infielders were guided through fielding, quick transfers, and accurate throwing techniques.To help cover each area of development, several Bahamian baseball organisations were directly involved in the day’s operations.

Among the groups supporting the event were Bahamas Athletic Pride (BAP), Batter's Box, and other local camps that have helped fuel the growth of youth baseball across the island. After rotating through the various stations, the athletes wrapped up the clinic with a full scrimmage. The game allowed them to put everything they learned into action, giving coaches and pros an opportunity to offer real-time adjustments and encouragement.

The scrimmage also provided the young players with a chance to showcase their abilities in front of some of the top baseball figures currently connected to the Bahamian baseball scene. With the Home Run Derby celebrations now officially underway, the momentum is expected to build throughout the week as events continue to lead into Derby Day.