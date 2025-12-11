FNM leader says administration ‘consistently’ ignores questions

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard yesterday criticised the Davis administration for “consistently” failing to answer questions from the opposition after several queries went unanswered during question time in the House of Assembly.

Mr Pintard made the remark after reading off a series of questions about government borrowing and spending, most of them directed at Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis. Mr Davis was not in Parliament to respond.

The opposition leader’s questions focused heavily on a $500m foreign loan obtained in January 2023, as well as a $100m loan provided to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

He pressed the prime minister to confirm whether the loan was finalised with support from an Inter-American Development Bank policy-based guarantee and to explain why the government has not disclosed the full terms, conditions and approved uses of the facility.

On the BPL loan, Mr Pintard asked the government to outline the loan’s terms and to confirm whether it was properly accounted for within the budgetary appropriations approved by Parliament, as required by law.

He also questioned the purchase of a new BMW by the Ministry of Finance and called on the prime minister to justify the acquisition.

In response, Leader of Government Business Wayne Munroe said many of the questions had already been addressed in reports released by the government and the Central Bank.

He said the House has already examined the national budget “line by line” and “head by head” but said if the opposition still believes the questions are outstanding, they will be answered.

He also questioned the propriety of several of the queries.

“The other observation, Madam Speaker, is questions cannot assume facts, and a lot of them assume not only facts, but contain assertions of what the law is, which is impermissible,” Mr Munroe continued.

However, Mr Pintard pushed back, telling Mr Munroe he was in no position to advise them.

“It's their responsibility,” Mr Pintard said, “as per the rules, to come to Parliament and to answer questions that are put to them by the people of The Bahamas by way of members of the opposition and they have consistently Madam Speaker, since 2023 failed to do so.”

Earlier in the session, Mr Munroe answered an opposition question regarding the year and mileage of 10 Dodge Chargers and a Freightliner rescue vehicle donated by the city of Miramar, Florida.

He noted the country’s longstanding relationship with the city and said the donation was the second contribution from the city’s mayor. Mr Munroe also provided the production years and mileage for each vehicle.