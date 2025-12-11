Gibson: Only two BTC technicians servicing entire Long Island

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson has urged the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) to deploy additional technicians to the island amid ongoing communications issues following Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, Mr Gibson noted that many residents and businesses continue to suffer from poor service given the lack of repairs since the hurricane.

He called on BTC to send additional resources and to provide customers with credit for service outages, whether for home phone service or internet, for the disruption.

“We only have two technicians on the entire island,” he said. "I call upon BTC to send down a team of technicians to assist these two hard working but worn-out members of the team.”

“I spoke to the ALIV’s CEO, John Gomez, and within days of the hurricane, he dispatched a team down there. So, I encourage BTC to do likewise."

Mr Gibson also had words for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), renewing calls for a new generator.

He said the island has been plagued by weekly power outages and questioned the status of a new generator that was promised to arrive by November.

“I’m going to have a conversation with my homegirl, Toni Seymour, the CEO sometime today and I’m hoping that BPL would move to resolve these issues so that we don't have these constant weekly outages that affect schools, homes and businesses," he added.

Hurricane Melissa struck The Bahamas in late October after devastating parts of Cuba and Jamaica.

In Long Island, Melissa tore roofs from houses, uprooted trees, and downed power lines, leaving large sections of the island without electricity for days.