Long wait times and high costs top list of health concerns

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

LONG wait times, high costs and strained access to care remain the most pressing concerns for Bahamians across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ new national health strategy for 2026 to 2030.

The findings are drawn from a July 2025 survey of 1,445 residents across 15 islands, which asked respondents to rank the best parts of the healthcare system, the main problems, and the areas most in need of improvement. The ministry said respondents on New Providence and the Family Islands offered broadly similar feedback on priority issues.

For New Providence residents, the call to “reduce wait times” dominated the list of desired improvements, with 51 percent placing it in their top five. Another 50 percent selected “better hospital services.” People also ranked “more clinics that provide free or low-cost services” (35 percent); “faster emergency response” (24 percent); and “more health services on the Family Islands” (23 percent).

Family Island respondents expressed almost identical priorities. Forty-nine percent listed “better hospital services” among their top five needs, while 47 percent ranked reducing wait times as a key improvement. “More clinics that provide free or low-cost services” drew 37 percent support, followed by “faster emergency response” at 29 percent and “more support for seniors” at 25 percent.

When asked to identify the country’s biggest healthcare problems, long wait times again topped New Providence’s list. Forty-nine percent included it among their top concerns — far ahead of the next most cited issue, the high cost of care, selected by 41 percent. Medication costs followed at 39 percent; “poor customer service” at 35 percent; and “health facilities in disrepair” at 27 percent.

For Family Island residents, the most common problem was “hard to access services on the Family Islands”, cited by 47 percent. Another 44 percent said there were “not enough doctors and nurses”. Forty-one percent selected “I have to wait a long time to get an appointment”, while 34 percent pointed to facilities in disrepair and 32 percent said they could not get the care they needed in the public system.

Respondents also identified the system’s perceived strengths. On New Providence, 43 percent selected National Health Insurance coverage as one of the top-five best things about healthcare. This was followed by “free or affordable public services” (39 percent); “Access to health services when I need” (37 percent); “access to doctors and nurses when I need” (36 percent); and “friendly healthcare staff” (25 percent).

Family Island respondents ranked “free or affordable public services” highest at 46 percent, followed by National Health Insurance coverage at 33 percent. “Access to doctors and nurses when I need” was selected by 29 percent, while 28 percent chose “friendly healthcare staff”.