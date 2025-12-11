Manhunt subject admits escape but denies Step Street stabbing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted escaping police custody in Fox Hill last weekend denied stabbing a man in the same area three days earlier.

Prosecutors allege Cameron Pratt, 20, stabbed Marlin Smith multiple times in the back and body on December 3 on Step Street after a verbal altercation.

The 21-year-old victim collapsed on the road and required stitches when taken to the hospital for his serious injuries.

Prosecutors said Pratt escaped from the Fox Hill Police Station at around 7.30am on December 6. His escape triggered an island-wide manhunt and the release of a wanted poster. He later surrendered to the police the same day.

Pratt pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux but pleaded not guilty to grievous harm.

Inspector Cordero Farrington objected to bail for the harm charge, citing public safety concerns.

Bail was denied, and Pratt was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial on February 25, 2026. He will be sentenced for the escape charge on the same date.