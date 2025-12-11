‘Our country is not for sale’ - COI protests outside House

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Coalition of Independence (COI) protested outside the House of Assembly yesterday, warning they will “shut” the country down before allowing the Smuggling of Migrants Bill to pass the Senate, saying they believe it opens the door for illegal migrants to enter The Bahamas.

Scores chanted “Our country is not for sale” and “Enough is Enough.” They accused the government of proposing a law that jeopardises the country’s sovereignty. At one point, the crowd sang “This land is my land” while waving the Bahamian flag.

Some supporters shouted toward the windows of the House, calling Members of Parliament “traitors.”

The COI has been vocal in its opposition to the bill, accusing the government of introducing what they describe as an “asylum” or “security” bill for migrants. Their frustration intensified after the bill passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

COI leader Lincoln Bain credited the government for removing a controversial clause that would have protected smuggled migrants from prosecution for illegal entry, illegal stay or possession of fraudulent documents if these actions were directly caused by being smuggled. The Davis administration removed the clause following public outcry.

Mr Bain called the clause “diabolical,” insisting it would have decriminalised illegal immigration.

The bill was first tabled on October 15. Mr Bain accused the government of rushing it through Parliament without proper consultation.

“We don't hate Cubans or Jamaicans or anyone, but we have to defend our borders,” Mr Bain said. “Every other country, including Haiti, defends their borders. They have laws in place to defend their sovereignty. I cannot own land in Haiti. I cannot run for government in Haiti, they're protecting their country, and I respect them for doing that.”

He rejected claims that he is xenophobic, saying the COI opposes illegal migration, not migration in general.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard recently said an FNM administration would immediately repeal the Smuggling of Migrants Bill, calling it a “far cry” from any real immigration crackdown.

The Davis administration has defended the legislation, saying it is aimed at cracking down on migrant smuggling by strengthening provisions to target traffickers who move people into or out of The Bahamas when Bahamian nationals or interests are involved.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has stressed that the bill was never intended to create a new legal pathway for undocumented migrants to remain in The Bahamas. He said the legislation targets smugglers, not migrants, and that existing laws address migrants separately.

Last week, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the bill’s purpose is to tighten penalties, expand enforcement against human smuggling, and reduce the number of migrants entering the country illegally. He emphasised that it does not alter the state’s authority to arrest, detain, charge or deport migrants under the Immigration Act.

The bill imposes tougher penalties, including fines of up to $300,000 and prison terms of up to 15 years for anyone who procures false documents for migrants or assists, transports, hides or otherwise facilitates them.