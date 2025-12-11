Pinder defends record as he announces his intention to exit frontline politics

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco John Pinder has officially announced he will not seek re-election, saying he can contribute more “behind the front lines” and that it was never his intention to build a “political career.”

“I had never in my life dreamed or wanted to have a career in politics, I do my best work behind the front lines,” he told The Tribune.

His decision comes amid reports that several senior PLP supporters in Abaco have expressed dissatisfaction with Mr Pinder’s representation, including his lack of visibility and “dismissive attitude.” And during a recent branch meeting attended by Prime Minister Philip Davis, concerns were also raised about the MP’s performance and the pace of recovery efforts.

When contacted on Wednesday, Mr Pinder, however, defended his record, highlighting what he described as significant progress in Abaco’s recovery, particularly its economic and tourism revival.

In an official statement, the MP said his decision came “after careful consideration and consultation” with his family.

“When I first entered public service, Abaco was facing unprecedented challenges,” he said. “The country was in lockdown, children were out of school, and Abaco’s economy had been significantly impacted. My guiding purpose was clear: to help restore Abaco, revive economic activity, and bring tourism and investment back to our islands.”

“While there is still work to be done, Abaco has made meaningful progress,” said Mr Pinder.

Speaking with The Tribune, the MP admitted that he never intended to remain in frontline politics for the long term.

“I never went into this to be a career politician, and I can support and do more behind the front lines. If there's other viable candidates that I think would make good members of parliament then I would be happy to let them go forward with it,” he said.

He confirmed there are three individuals seeking the nomination to replace him. “The candidate select committee is having meetings this week with them, but I cannot say anything further until those meetings are done,” he said.

Mr Pinder did indicate that he supports one of the aspiring candidates but declined to name the individual.

“I’m not going to speak on that until the candidate select meetings are complete. Then, I will be happy to let you know why I support that individual,” he said.

Reflecting on his record, Mr Pinder pointed to improvements in tourism, infrastructure, and key settlements, including Moore’s Island.

His first priority was strengthening the economy, he said. “We increased the flight service and the spotlight that Abaco was actually open for business because when I came into power the FNM had actually removed us from the tourism map.”

Mr Pinder indicated that he has worked internationally to restore confidence in Abaco, leading to increased visitor arrivals on that island.

“I spent a lot of time going to the other industry partners in different countries and explained that Abaco was open for business, and that snowballed into the fact now where we are the second largest stopover visitor destination within the Bahamas only outside of Nassau,” he explained.

On the ground, he noted that several Public Works projects are now completed or nearing completion, including road paving in Pelican Road, Central Pines. Mr Pinder reported that the contract for Sweeting’s Tract Water and Road works has just been finalised.

Moore’s Island, he said, received long-overdue attention, adding that the two wooden fishing docks were rebuilt and both extended to 200 ft.

Additionally, the entire front street seawall is done, and work is currently underway on the main freight dock.

“The land and the plans for their proper clinic are finalized and you'll see that starting within weeks,” Mr Pinder said.

“So, Moore's Island got the brunt of my focus, and Central Abaco was defined by helping bolster the tourism economy, which is the main driver for our economy as a whole.”

Mr Pinder said he has “absolutely no regrets” about entering frontline politics.

“At that time, Abaco was in a very bad position, and being in Hope Town and being on the (local government) Council here, as well as being on the board of some of the non-profits, and coming back to business very quickly, I saw nothing happening in Central Abaco. So my notion was to be able to speak for Abaco and be able to move us forward, which I did.”

Before leaving politics, Mr Pinder hopes that several ongoing projects will be completed.

“I have about 10 different projects that are in Public Works and I would like them to be completed, he said. They are spread throughout my constituency including the government post office building in Hope Town, road works, docks and a lot more.”

In his statement, Mr Pinder thanked constituents for the opportunity to serve. “It has been a profound honor to represent this constituency and I am deeply thankful for the trust and support shown to me throughout my tenure he said. “Public service is not defined by a title, but by a commitment to people.”

While stepping back from electoral politics, he said his dedication to Abaco remains unwavering.

“I remain fully committed to the continued advancement and elevation of our communities and will continue to support Abaco in every way possible. I am, and always will be, an Abaconian,” he said.